BUFFALO, N.Y. — Communities across New York state are feeling the impact of trade labor shortages from HVAC specialists to plumbers and electricians.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, about 80,000 HVAC jobs remain open. It's an issue seen since the pandemic that is at risk of worsening as older workers retire.

“It’s more important now than ever that new blood is coming into the industry. We need more men and women in the workforce,” said John Snyder, an Erie 1 BOCES electrical systems teacher.

The good news is Western New York high school students are showing more interest in going into a trade after graduation. Snyder said his classes are the largest he’s seen so far, and down the hall, HVAC teacher Tom Wood agreed.

“My junior class this year is my biggest junior class over the last six years, so the classes are getting bigger and bigger every year,” said Wood.

The school’s administration said class sizes have increased by about 5% each year since 2018, and they have brought on additional staff to meet the demand.