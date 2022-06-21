ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The first graduates of a new Young CEO Program in Rochester are beginning their journey from teens to entrepreneurs.

Ramir Wearen has only been doing lawn care for about a year.

“I began doing this type of work with my neighbor who had a back injury, and then I kind of figured that this is kind of a common thing for I guess people who do have injuries or are unable to care for their gardens," said Wearen, owner of Established Lawn Care. "They need help.”

He has already decided to make it his business.

“The aftereffect is just beautiful," said Wearen. "So I kind of love seeing how I’m able to give gardens that nice look, or yards that nice look.”

The last time Wearen spoke with Spectrum News 1, it was in a classroom for the Young CEO program. Over 12 weeks, the nonprofit teaches teens how to run a business, and helps them launch one, transforming Wearen's neighborhood service into a legitimate enterprise.

“The program has really helped me with just learning the importance of business, of managing your business," Wearen said. "I feel like – for one, I didn’t know how important contracts were or sending invoices were."

He's thankful for everything he’s learned and the relationships he’s formed along the way.

Wearen was recognized along with his fellow students during a special graduation ceremony where each student also received $1,000 in startup cash.

This will not just help Established Lawn care, but Wearen's new clothing brand too.

“We started out from just making flyers and passing them out into the community, to now people are actually reaching out to me," he said. "And as for my clothing brand, I’ve gotten so much support from my school and a variety of places.”

Program founder Nakia Vargas says she’s incredibly proud of her students.

“It’s been a long journey," said Vargas. "What I thought was just going to be something simple turned into like a family and lifelong commitment. So I’m super excited.”

Wearen is also graduating high school this summer and says he’s now more than ready for the journey ahead.

“I just hope it brings a lot of customers who are able to identify with what my brand represents," said Wearen. "And a lot of people who agree with what I’m doing here at Established Lawn Care.”

For those interested in applying for the Fall of 2022 class of Young CEOs, the application can be found here.