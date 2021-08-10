As children headed back to school Tuesday, questions about the delta variant, masking and vaccines were top of mind for parents. Spectrum News 13 has followed the Griffis family as they have navigated school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Griffis family members, who had a lot of anxiety on the first day back to school in 2020, say they didn’t expect Tuesday to be as nerve-racking, if not more so, than last year.

What You Need To Know Griffis family members were surprised at anxiety level in return to school



Ethan, 9, was starting fourth grade, and Tyler, 5, was going to kindergarten



Their parents had decided to opt out of Orange County's mask mandates



Family members had some concerns about whether the boys would be bullied

Ethan Griffis, 9, and 5-year-old Tyler Griffis spent Tuesday morning getting ready and getting in one last dose of summer before heading off for the first day of school.

But soon it was time to get the shoes on and get those first-day-of-school pictures.

“You excited to go back to school?” Brianne Griffis asked her sons.

“YEAH!” replied Ethan.

Ethan had a lot to be excited about because he worked hard last school year to do well enough so he could move on to fourth grade with all his friends, despite his learning difficulties related to autism and a challenging year.

“I worked so hard for this moment!" Ethan said.

It’s a big year for Tyler, too, because he started kindergarten.

But with the excitement comes some anxiety for all of them.

Ethan expressed while waiting in the drop-off line.

"Will I get bullied?” he asked his parents. <

“Will you get bullied? That's a good question..."

It’s a question that’s kept Brianne and her husband up at night.

They’ve coached Ethan and Tyler not to bully or tease others who wear masks.

But they say they hoped parents would have told their children not to bully or exclude Ethan and Tyler for not wearing them.

“I would hope that everyone would be nice and treat everyone with love and respect and grace and courtesy,” Brianne told Ethan.

Brianne sent the boys to Innovation Montessori with a note from their pediatrician stating that they did not need to wear masks for "medical reasons."

The Griffises and many other parents were hoping for a more normal school year, but having to sign a form in the car line saying they’re opting out of the mask mandate made it clear the delta variant and the questions of masking are still top of mind.

That didn't stop the Griffis family from celebrating the moment with their sons.

The mask mandate in Orange County Public Schools is in effect for the next 30 days. It includes all 209,000 students and 24,000 staff members.

District leaders said Tuesday they will honor opt-out notes from parents both today and for at least the next few days.