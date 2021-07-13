ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida will roll out a new civics curriculum as early as this year, and teachers who pass accreditation for the program could earn a $3,000 bonus, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

What You Need To Know The governor says Florida is planning to roll out a new civics program



In Orlando, DeSantis said many Florida students do not know basic civics



He said teachers who get accredited in this program can earn a $3,000 bonus

During a stop at BridgePrep Academy, a public charter school in Orlando, the governor said the state is planning to spend another $106 million to roll out a civics curriculum called the National Model Civic Literacy Initiative.

Announcing $106M in additional funding for civics education, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says data shows Americans just don't know how history.



Test Your US Knowledge. Here's the USCIS Civics Practice Test: https://t.co/VC1esQ3YL1



Story: https://t.co/nOXHr4WEvu pic.twitter.com/XXHIAvTvGP — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) July 13, 2021

DeSantis said tests show that Florida students are underperforming in civics, including being able to name the three branches of government or some of the Founding Fathers.

“I think (civics) is extremely critical and always has been. I was a civics teacher for 15 years here in Orange County, and those are the things we talked about in class: Being able to have a discussion, have a difference of opinion, but still be kind to each other," said Republican state Rep. Rene Plasencia, whose District 50 spans parts of Orange and Brevard counties. "Everyone has to have an open mind — we’re not always right about what we think."

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK: Florida To Spend $106M For Civics Education



WATCH: State Rep Rene Plasencia - who taught civics for 15 years in Orange County - says the education programming is critically important as it also teaches students about conflict resolution and respect. pic.twitter.com/ctarfPdsX6 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) July 13, 2021

In order for teachers to earn the bonus, they’ll have to complete an accreditation program through the Florida Department of Education.

The governor said the new civics curriculum could be in place later this year.