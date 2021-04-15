STATEWIDE — Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is telling school districts that currently have mask mandates to make what national health leaders consider protection, voluntary when the school year begins come fall.

Corcoran said after a thorough review, the data shows districts' face-covering policies do not impact the spread of the virus.

“Upon reviewing the policies of those districts with mandatory face covering policies, reviewing all districts relevant health data, and factoring in such data points as the percentage of students learning in-person and the relative population of a county (which is often synonymous with a county’s community health resources), the data shows us that districts’ face covering policies do not impact the spread of the virus,” he wrote in his letter Florida’s superintendents.

In his letter to superintendents across the state, Corcoran said face coverings are a personal decision and families should have the option to make the choice that works best for them.

Corcoran is telling superintendents that one-size-fits-all policies like this do not meet the unique needs of students and families.

He also said face-covering policies inhibit peer-to-peer learning.

In the letter to superintendents, Corcoran said "such policies may also impede instruction in certain cases, especially for students with disabilities and English-language learners who benefit from viewing a teacher's face and mouth."

The CDC stated coronavirus transmission in schools is low due to safety measures like mask-wearing.

Last month, the CDC reduced its social distancing guidelines in certain school settings from 6 feet to 3 feet as long as masks are universally used.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that decision is supported by the science and would help President Joe Biden's administration get to its goal of opening up more schools for in-person learning.

Spectrum News reached out to Central Florida School Districts for what they plan to do after Corcoran's new guidance.

The Board of Education's mask directive comes as some school districts have already decided to do away with e-learning in the fall, such as Pasco County.

In those counties, students will either have to enter the Florida virtual program or come back to brick-and-mortars.

Major school districts in Florida — such as Hillsborough, Orange, Seminole, Miami-Dade counties — are all still undecided on whether they will continue e-learning for students in the fall.

Seminole County Public Schools sent a statement regarding Corcoran's letter:

"It’s definitely something we will be taking into consideration and discuss further while working with our local Medical Professionals, Seminole County Government, & the FL Health Dept. in Seminole County. At present, we haven’t made any specific decisions regarding the 2021-2022 school year. However, those discussions are planned and will be had in the near future. As soon as those decisions have been made, we will immediately share them with our families, staff, & community."



Sherri Owens, a spokeswoman for the Lake County Schools, stated that Corcoran's decision goes in line with what the school district announced to parents last week.

"In Lake, we announced to parents last week that we would continue to require masks this school year and that they would be optional next school year if our local data supported that decision. The state’s announcement is in agreement with ours in allowing masks to remain part of our safety protocols this year. State officials have determined that statewide data supports a change for next school year. So, as long as the data doesn’t change, we expect to implement an optional mask protocol next school year as we had hoped we would be able to do," she stated in an email to Spectrum News on Thursday morning.

Reporter Jason Lanning contributed to this story.