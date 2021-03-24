COLUMBUS, Ohio — Earlier this month, Westland High School Assistant Principal Art Jordan came upon an article about a principal in Indiana who was dealing with bad behavior from one of his students.

“And as he talked with him, he realized that it was linked to a haircut. He was lashing out because he was feeling a little insecure. So that principal actually was a barber. And he went home an actually cut the kids’ hair,” said Jordan.

While Jordan isn't a barber himself, he turned to social media from his personal page and through the schools' website, the post went viral, donations of time and supplies came pouring in. That's when “Cougar Cuts” was born.

“As soon as you get that fade, you hear those clippers going, like you feel good. Soon as you put that cape on, it's almost like therapeutic — relaxation. You know that man or woman that's cutting your hair, that's your confidant. And all of a sudden, our kids are in there talking about everything. And they're setting goals. They're talking about life after high school,” said Jordan.

More than 30 students have taken advantage of Cougar Cuts free program during lunch or study hall.

Mentors said they appreciate the camaraderie and students said they enjoy the boost of confidence.

“I just feel like this is a good foundation for kids and life. You come and get your hair cut, we become mentors, we become someone to vent to and talk to that they may not be able to talk to with their peers or their parents,” said volunteer barber Aaron Choina.

“You feel really fresh. I look in the mirror (and) I'm like, OK, I just feel myself. I go around showing it off. And it just makes me happier,” said Westland High School Sophomore Mamady Dabo.

While Jordan's idea has made him a popular figure on campus, he's not interested in the notoriety.

He just hopes the Cougar Cuts program will lead to more success for students in and out of the classroom.

“Were you able to get to class on time? Were you able to increase your assignments from one to three that you were turning in. We don't tie anything to a grade; we don't tie it to a letter — anything of that nature. We tie it to habit. Because if we can instill the successful habits in them, then they'll see the increasing grades and all those other things,” said Jordan.