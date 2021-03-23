LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Natural History Museum in Exposition Park and La Brea Tar Pits on Wilshire Boulevard will reopen to the public next month, officials announced Tuesday as more Southland amenities prepare to welcome back guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What You Need To Know The Natural History Museum will reopen April 1



The La Brea Tar Pits will reopen a week later on April 8



The William S. Hart Museum in Newhall will remain closed



Public health protocols will limit the museums to 25% of capacity

"The Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits have brought joy to generations of Angelenos for more than a century," Lori Bettison-Varga, president and director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome the community back inside them after a full year of closure and to make them more accessible for all Angelenos.

"As museums of, for, and with L.A., we have been witnessing the impact that our outdoor spaces have on visitors, as they return to our Butterfly and Spider Pavilion and connect with nature. In that spirit, while the world strives to heal from the pandemic, we are more committed than ever to providing opportunities that inspire curiosity, relaxation, and wonder."

Public health protocols will limit the museums to 25% of capacity, but that could increase to 50% by early April if the county moves — as anticipated — into the less restrictive orange tier of the state's reopening blueprint.

Advance ticket purchases with reserved times will be required for all guests, along with face coverings. All visitors will be provided with styluses to they can use touchscreens in the museum without having to make physical contact with them.

Some attractions at the museums will remain closed because they don't allow for required physical distancing.

Tickets for the museums will go on sale this Thursday for the Natural History Museum and on April 1 for the La Brea Tar Pits, with information available at nhm.org.