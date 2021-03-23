A Brevard County circuit court judge is set to decide whether the Seminole County School Board can move forward with its choice for superintendent.

What You Need To Know Chad Farnsworth was hired to be the new superintendent





But many said Serita Beamon got more votes than Farnsworth





Farnsworth has been a teacher, superintendent; Beamon has not been either





Read Chad Farnsworth's qualifications here





Read Serita Beamon's qualifications here

A lawsuit claims the Seminole County School Board did not follow its own policies when making its choice for superintendent.

This comes as the school board is planning to sign the contract with its superintendent choice at Monday night’s meeting.

In a 3 to 2 vote last month, the Seminole Count School Board picked Chad Farnsworth for the superintendent of schools.

Two weeks later, the board reversed course and rescinded the job offer made to Farnsworth.

He began his teaching career in 2004, then moved up to assistant principal in 2010, and became the superintendent of Bradford County in 2012.

In another 3 to 2 vote earlier this month, the school board chose Serita Beamon. She was the other candidate and the school district’s lawyer for many years. However, she has no teaching or education background.

A Seminole County School parent sued the district following that decision, arguing the board did not follow its own policies when it decided to rescind the Farnsworth vote.

On Monday, the Brevard County circuit court judge heard testimony.

The judge said she will make her decision at Tuesday’s hearing, which begins at noon.​