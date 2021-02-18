SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — When the school year began about 30,000 Seminole County students elected distance learning. Even with some students choosing to re-enter face to face after winter break, the district stated that students learning away from campus are doing just fine.

What You Need To Know When it comes to algebra, geometry, the at-home students are doing better



School official says that many students get support at home



But the question being asked is: How are at-home students doing socially?

Seminole County Public Schools parent Brittney Rollman has turned her dining room into a classroom.

“I look at her as my mom,” Brittney Rollman’s third-grade daughter Hannah says when describing how a day in-class feels. “I also know to look at her as my teacher.”

The Rollmans elected for distance learning this school year, because of the pandemic. For Hannah, it has been positive both at home and on her report card which had all As.

“We are having so much success because I am able to dedicate one on one attention,” Brittney Rollman explains. “If they need the help during a lesson, I’m just a few feet away to help.”

According to the district in the fall, in-class students in grades K through fifth were performing 1% better than those on Seminole Connect, the at-home learning system.

However, December and January data show it is now those off-campus are performing better.

“Think the kids engaged in distance learning have a lot of support at home,” Kelly Thomson who is the director of SCPS Research and Accountability says. “We are seeing very similar growth across all grade levels.”

For grades six through 10th, performance is about the same in English and language arts, but when it comes to algebra and geometry, Seminole Connect students are outperforming face to face students by 9%.

According to Dr. Bill Gordon, a visiting lecturer of educational leadership at the Unversity of Central Florida and a former high school principal, students need more than good grades for optimal success.

“Academically, they may be performing better,” Gordon beings to state. “But how are they doing socially and emotionally, and are they able to feel connected to other peers?”

It is a part of the school process students admit they miss.

“In school, I can make friends easier than I can at home,” little Hannah said.

According to the district, those students who are struggling in either face-to-face or a distance learning model are offered support and intervention aligned to student needs.

​