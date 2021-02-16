ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County public school students going to school remotely are not performing as well as their peers at brick-and-mortar schools, according to district officials.

Scott Howat, the chief communications officer for Orange County Public Schools, spoke at the county’s regular coronavirus news briefing Monday night.

He said the district has sent letters to parents whose children are struggling, encouraging them to send the kids back to face-to-face learning.

“We’re looking to really help all students who’ve experienced learning loss because they were either at home and not face to face, or those that are even face-to-face that are struggling as well,” Howat said. “We’re going to do everything we can to invest our resources to make sure we’re taking care of their academic needs.”

Howat said the district has added more coronavirus safety precautions to schools and is working to increase tutoring opportunities.

Summer school has also been extended to two months and will last twice as long during the day.

A December study from the consulting firm McKinsey and Company found remote learning has set back all students, but especially students of color .

The study notes the cumulative learning loss this school year could be substantial for all students, especially in mathematics — with students on average likely to lose five to nine months of learning.