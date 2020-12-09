LOS ANGELES — There's nothing quite like the smell of coffee to drag a couple of college students out of bed early on a Saturday morning.

To University of Southern California students (and roommates) Joseph Litwin and Shawn Tran, coffee has actually been a unique constant during an extremely abnormal semester on campus. Living in a home with a couple of their closest friends, the two decided to invest in an espresso machine to make their mornings a bit brighter.

"Last year, when we were discussing living here and talking about things we wanted to get, the idea of investing in a really expensive espresso machine came up, and we thought, why not?" said Litwin.

It was a splurge purchase that has been well worth it. Not only have they been able to make coffee for each other, but the machine has been at the center of a new business: a coffee pop-up shop called Cup of Troy.

“We were all doing online class, we didn’t have a ton to do, and we didn’t feel like there was a community as much as we’d like," said Litwin. "So we thought, we have to run with this idea and make coffee for people.”

And that's exactly what they did. Every other Saturday and Sunday, the two enlist the help of their roommates to set up early, put together an online ordering system, send out social media posts, and develop a rotating menu. Together, it's become a fun project for the house.

"It’s definitely a weird coffee experience," said Tran. "No one really buys coffee from a house, but I think that’s what gives Cup of Troy its charm."

Plus, during a school year that's been totally remote for USC students, the pop-up has offered the two roommates a chance to make a little extra money during their free time and build that sense of community.

"What’s really cool about this is it gives people something to look forward to," said Tran. "I think it also gives a reason for people to leave the house, really just breaking the monotony of what our lives have been since March.”

Every week their customer base has grown, as word of mouth began to spread throughout the neighborhood. Not only have their customers appreciated the good coffee, but they've also enjoyed having a safe space to hang outdoors.

“It’s great, I come here every time and get the cold brew," said neighbor Faiz Hawk. "I know it’s basic, but they do a great job, and there’s an intangible aspect too.”

Although they have served up their last cups of coffee for the fall semester, the group is excited to bring Cup of Troy back for the spring.

“This gives us something to do in the mornings, something to look forward to and work towards," Litwin said.

“It was like a big school project, but it’s all for us and I think that’s what makes it better," said Tran. "No one is telling us to do it; we just do it because it’s fun, it works, and it makes us happy.”