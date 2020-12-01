PORTLAND, Ore. — New research shows students are handling online learning during the coronavirus pandemic fairly well, although some concerns persist.

NWEA, an education-focused nonprofit group, said in a report released Monday that third- to eighth-graders have made steady gains in reading but are lagging some in math.

The group analyzed data from nearly 4.4 million U.S. students who took the MAP Growth assessment test this fall and compared their scores to past years.

In almost all grades, most students demonstrated gains in both reading and math since the start of the pandemic. However, the gains in math were lower on average — five to 10 percentile points — than in prior years, resulting in more students falling behind.

NWEA noted that it’s missing some data on racial and ethnic groups, including those especially vulnerable to the impacts of the pandemic. “Thus, we have an incomplete understanding of how achievement this fall may differ across student groups and may be underestimating the impacts of COVID-19,” the group said.

NWEA added that the short- and long-term academic and nonacademic impacts of the pandemic on students are not yet fully understood.

“Preliminary fall data suggests that, on average, students are faring better than we had feared with continued academic progress in reading and minor setbacks in math due to COVID-19 related school disruptions,” Beth Tarasawa, NWEA’s executive vice president of research, said in a news release. “While there’s some good news here, we want to stress that not all students are represented in the data, especially from our most marginalized communities. This increases the urgency to better connect to students and families who may be weathering the COVID storm very differently.”

Among the group’s recommendations are that federal and state governments fund school districts to ensure a safe return for children to classrooms and to address the lingering affects the pandemic will have on students and school systems.