ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Olympia High School in Orlando reopens for the first time in two weeks as another Orange County school is closing for the same amount of time because of coronavirus cases on campus.

West Orange High School is entering a 14-day quarantine period as Olympia High School comes out of it, reopening this morning.

Olympia High School is reopening after six students tested positive for the coronavirus as those cases linked to the same birthday party.

In addition, 156 people who came into contact with those who tested positive were asked to quarantine.

And 922 students who were doing in-person learning will be going back on Monday morning after everyone was on LaunchEd digital learning the past two weeks.

An Olympia High School teacher said he trusts the district is making good decisions during this pandemic.

"When we went face-to-face, I also understood that because people had to get back to work, so we were balancing out that whole thing. Then when we went all online this time, I don't know," Olympia High School drama teacher Edwin Budd said.

As Olympia reopens, West Orange High School in Winter Garden is closing and shifting to all LaunchEd learning starting Monday after 10 positive coronavirus cases there, with at least two cases pending.

This means 922 face-to-face learning students will shift online and 159 students and staff who have been in close contact with people who have tested positive have been asked to quarantine.

The Florida Department of Health will be doing free drive-thru testing at West Orange, just like they did at Olympia High School.

West Orange High School will be cleaned and disinfected while it is closed to prevent further spread.