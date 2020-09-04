Seminole County School District Superintendent and longtime educator, Dr. Walt Griffin, announced Friday that he will be retiring in early 2021.

What You Need To Know Dr. Walt Griffin has been an educator for 40 years





Seminole County has received an "A" grade from the state for more than 20 years



Griffin brought the number of "D" and "F" schools to zero while superintendent



See a personal message from Griffin on his retirement

Griffin has been an educator for 40 years, with 37 of those spent in Seminole County, district officials said.

Throughout his career, Griffin has served as a math teacher, assistant principal, principal, high school executive director and, for the past 9 years, superintendent.

During his time as superintendent, Griffin brought the number of "D" and "F" schools in the district to zero, officials said.

His tenure has also seen an increase in vocational, career and technical education programs. Minority enrollment in gifted education and advanced courses have also increased, district officials said.

Dear SCPS Families & Staff,



Please watch this personal video message below from Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin regarding his announced retirement: https://t.co/7bxfyWUW10 pic.twitter.com/KDdIBuunfM — SCPS Info (@SCPSInfo) September 4, 2020

The district under Griffin has also seen the graduation rate in Seminole County grow to the highest rate in the district's history.

The 98.8 percent graduation rate in Seminole County is the highest in Central Florida and is No. 1 among the 17 largest districts in the state, officials said.

For more than 20 years, Seminole County Schools has received an "A" grade from the Florida Department of Education — 9 of which were under Griffin's watch.

"While Dr. Griffin will sorely miss serving the amazing students, families and staff in Seminole County, he is greatly looking forward to spending quality time with his wife, two children, grandchildren, friends and family," a news release from the district said.

A specific date was not given for Griffin's retirement, but district officials said it was take place in spring of 2021.