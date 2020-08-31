VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Volusia County returned to school Monday.
What You Need To Know
- Students learning in person must wear face covering, socially distance
Families had three options to choose from:
In-person learning
Virtual distancing learning, which lets students learn on their own schedules
And a hybrid option called Volusia Live, which is a live-stream of classroom teaching.
Students participating in face-to-face learning must wear a face covering and socially distance in hallways.
