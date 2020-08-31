VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Volusia County returned to school Monday.

What You Need To Know

  • Students learning in person must wear face covering, socially distance

Families had three options to choose from:

In-person learning

Virtual distancing learning, which lets students learn on their own schedules

And a hybrid option called Volusia Live, which is a live-stream of classroom teaching.

Students participating in face-to-face learning must wear a face covering and socially distance in hallways.

GET THE LATEST NEWS DELIVERED TO YOU

Sign up now for one of our newsletters that will show up in your inbox every weekday at 1 p.m. The newsletters highlight the most important stories of the day that you need to know for your area.

Spectrum News 13 newsletter

Spectrum Bay News 9 newsletter