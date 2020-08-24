ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of Knights head back for the first day of classes on Monday as the University of Central Florida takes COVID-19 measures to ensure safety on campus.

What You Need To Know Everyone must complete COVID-19 self-check assessment



Students must wear face masks on campus



UCF has face-mask vending machines on campus

This is the first day back for in-person instruction on campus at UCF in months. But before anyone can come to campus, faculty, students, and staff will need to complete a COVID self-check assessment to ensure they are healthy.

And like many other schools, everyone at UCF will need to wear a mask inside and outdoors unless they can safely social distance. The school says it will provide one reusable mask for students but if they forget, students will have vending machines stocked up to grab one.

This semester will see fewer faces on campus. UCF is expecting around 3,000 people at peak hours, roughly 80 percent fewer people than normal.

The incoming freshmen said they feel the school is taking a lot of measures to keep them safe and are feeling grateful they can even have this first day of college in person.

“We were worried that we wouldn’t even be able to come on campus at all, and we’d just be at home the entire time, so we’re definitely very lucky to be able to be on campus," Kaylee Rode, a UCF freshman.

UCF has added 1,200 hand-sanitizing stations onto campuses and has stepped up cleaning routines, especially in dining areas. The university said it has social-distanced seating inside classrooms and has installed hundreds of wipe stations for disinfecting as well.

Most classes this fall will be fully online though some will be offered in-person or through a hybrid model of both virtual and in-person. After Thanksgiving break, UCF said all classes will shift fully online to help prevent any spread that could pop up from holiday traveling.

Have a question before you make your way onto campus for that first class? There's a list of resources for students and staff from UCF here.