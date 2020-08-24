ORLANDO, Fla. — A Lake Highland Preparatory School senior has created an online tutoring program that is helping hundreds of children worldwide.

What You Need To Know Mimi Sawhney runs the free tutoring program





Learn With Us helps 400 students across U.S., Canada, China

Mimi Sawhney founded Learn With Us in April amid stay-at-home orders and distance learning. The free tutoring program consists of students helping other students.

“The amount we’ve grown and the amount of people that we’ve helped through this by making it free, it’s so much more rewarding than charging anyone,” Sawhney said.

Learn With Us has grown from 30 tutors to 100, helping some 400 children across the United States, Canada and China.

One of those children is Rajan Manku of Orlando.

“It’s really fun and I’m learning,” he told Spectrum News 13, “So learning and fun are a good combination.”

Manku learned about the program through his sister Kiran Manku, who is a Learn With Us tutor.

“I feel like it’s so nice to see them grow and understand what I’m teaching them,” she said.

Volunteers for Learn With Us are in high school and college. Students can take group or individual sessions and the tutors pick the subjects they are most passionate about, working with the school’s curriculum.