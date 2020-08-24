BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It is back to school in Brevard County and just like districts everywhere, there are changes in place to keep students safe in the coronavirus pandemic as they go to and from school while on the bus.

What You Need To Know Each student must wear a mask while on the bus Bus drivers will wear a mask and/or face shield

Little 6-year-old Kalia Ganiel is heading to first grade this year and like the many students heading back to class, she is taking the bus, and it is the first time for her.

"She wants to meet new friends," says mom Cassandra Smith, who did not want to do online learning during the pandemic. So, Ganiel will be learning in person.

"Only two people sit in the seat, like if they are brother or sister they are going to have that," says Smith.

"We are taking this very serious," says Glen Enstice, Brevard Public Schools assistant director of Transportation.

Brevard Public Schools have safety protocols in place when students get on board. Instead of three children per seat, there will be two.

Seats will be assigned, and they will be called out by seat number as they exit the bus.

Each student will wear a mask while drivers will wear a mask, face shield or both.

"We are cleaning the buses between each run," Enstice assured. "So as soon as the bus makes a run, the high touch areas, we are wiping them down with disinfectant and sanitizer."

And after the three-morning tiers, each bus gets a deep cleaning.

"We are really looking out for the safety of our children," Enstice says.

Smith says she wants her girl to get the school experience, safely.

"We are going to try it and see how everything goes," Smith says.

Bus drivers are getting extra training on the procedures.

Officials add that if weather permits, windows on the bus will be lowered to provide more circulation in the closed-in environment.