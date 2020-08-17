ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School Board is meeting Monday evening to discuss reopening recommendations from a medical advisory team.

What You Need To Know Medical advisory committee recommending later face-to-face start date for middle, high schoolers



Potential reopening revisions to be discussed at school board meeting



Teachers’ union opposes committee’s recommendations

On Friday, the 11-member advisory committee recommended delaying face-to-face instruction to August 31 for middle and high schoolers, pointing to “the higher potential for transmission and a potentially more complicated contact tracing process.”

“Delaying the start date allows time for further reduction in community spread and to assess the experience and resources needed in the event of a potential transmission event in one of the lower grades,” Committee Chair Dr. Vincent Hsu said in a recommendation letter to the school board.

Additional recommendations include mandatory face coverings (with rare exceptions that must be approved by the OCPS medical officer), PPE training for staff and timely testing.

School board members are set to discuss the advisory committee’s recommendations and potential revisions to the reopening plan. The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at district headquarters.

Meanwhile, Wendy Doromal, president of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association, calls the recommendations “out of step” with current positivity rates and increasing cases among children.

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,925 pediatric cases from August 2 to 15, with a 12.5 percent positivity rate in Orange County.

As a whole, the county’s positivity rate dropped to 2.9 percent as of Sunday, but the state remains at 13.6 percent overall.