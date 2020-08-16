SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Some students across Central Florida have already started the school year with virtual learning underway for the fall semester.



On Monday, students across Seminole County will start their school year, some virtually and others in-person as they head back to the classroom. Parents could choose between virtual, Seminole Connect, a hybrid model and in-person instruction for the upcoming school year.

“I’m stressed a little bit of how everything is going to go down,” said Mia Diercks, a Seminole County Schools parent.

With the start of SCPS now hours away on Sunday, Diercks's third and eighth grade kids will go back virtually. Even with both parents working from home, this choice for her kids was far from simple.

“It was a last-minute decision. We decided to keep them with Seminole Connect for nine weeks and just kind of feel it through, see what happens. But we did go back and forth a lot, like three times a day,” Diercks said.

For Diercks, fears of her kids or others getting sick topped the need for socialization and experiences that in-person learning can bring.

Those concerns over the health and safety of students are growing for many after the American Academy of Pediatrics released data finding a 90-percent increase in new cases of coronavirus in children in the past four weeks.

“So that increase worries me because we know that kids will continue as these numbers are rising, more kids can be infected,” said Dr. Candice Jones, American Academy of Pediatrics Spokesperson and Orlando Pediatrician.

Jones said especially for the thousands of kids that will head back for in-person instruction across central Florida, parents need to be vigilant.

“If your child is not feeling well at all in any way, something’s off, they’re telling you they’re not themselves, you see they’re not themselves, you have to think COVID and keep them home,” Jones said.

Run temperature checks and if anything seems wrong, Dr. Jones said reach out to your child's doctor right away to be tested.

Infection is possible whether at school or the grocery store, while the virus skips over others entirely, making this the toughest start of the school year for the Diercks family and many others.

“And you can’t judge anybody for their decision on this. It’s tough, it’s tough being a parent of children this age right now,” Diercks said.

And after weeks of worrying, she's now hoping now that first day back Monday goes smoothly.

“We’re going with it, we’re going to see what happens,” Diercks said. ​