STATEWIDE — On Thursday morning in Tallahassee, the next step in the legal battle between the Florida Education Association and Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to begin as the union wants the DeSantis Administration's order making schools open their doors for in-person learning to be overturned, citing coronavirus pandemic safety concerns.

The governor is continuing to push having the in-person learning option, as this lawsuit makes its way through the legal system. The lawsuit calls on a judge to return control of whether schools can reopen for in-person instruction back to local school districts.

A status hearing in Tallahassee is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

If the association wins, back to school could look very different.

Last week, the governor's team won a change of venue motion from Miami-Dade County to the Leon County Circuit Court.

​DeSantis is continuing to support the in-person learning option, quoting an Orange County elementary school teacher when highlighting the role teachers play in student lives.

"She said, ‘As educators, our responsibilities extend far beyond teaching academics, we offer solace to parents in need, we offer a safe haven to students who may otherwise not know calm. We inspired, we assist, we support, we listen, we problem solve,’" DeSantis said.

The governor also said teachers are often the first line of defense in combating child abuse.

"If you look back at calls to the child abuse hotline, and compare April of 2019 when schools were fully in session to April 2020 which is when we had distance learning, you'll see a nearly 40 percent drop off in calls. That represents a decrease in nearly 20,000 calls," DeSantis said.

The governor said he is encouraged by trends including a sustained decline in new cases over the past few weeks in Florida.

He is also making it clear Florida is not yet where it needs to be.

​There is the potential for the judge to issue an injunction temporarily blocking the administration's order.