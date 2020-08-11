ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of Orange County students will log on to the district’s virtual platform for a second day of learning. This comes after a rocky first day of technical glitches and frustration for some parents and students.

The Orange County school superintendent recommends a few troubleshooting tips if students have technical issues.

Check with your service provider to make sure the problem is not on your end.

Also, if you are having issues connecting, turn the device off for around a minute and then try to reconnect.

Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins said it is important for students to know they will not be disciplined if they have technical problems with the online platform.

“We want to encourage students not to be anxious. No penalty, no problem if they have problems logging on. We will certainly accommodate that with compassion and understanding,” said Jenkins.

The superintendent calls this first nine days of online learning a “dress rehearsal” in case the coronavirus forces them to close a school or even the entire district.

About one-third of Orange County students will be heading back for face-to-face instruction on August 21.