ORLANDO, Fla. -- The first day of school for Orange County students is Monday, but they won't be starting the year inside the classroom. Instead, students will be picking up their laptops and iPads Monday morning and logging into a virtual learning program called LaunchEd.

What You Need To Know 1st day of classes for Orange Co. students is August 10



All students will use LaunchEd until August 21



COMPLETE COVERAGE: Back to school in Central Florida

All students will start the year from home, using LaunchEd from August 10 until August 21.

Orange County Public Schools is encouraging parents and students to get out their iPads and laptops and test out the online programs and software they’ll be using to make sure they’re ready for that first day back.

“There’s no build up. It’s just kind of like oh, we’ll just open our computer and turn it on, see what happens,” said Rebekah Martin, the mother of five Orange County students.

OCPS said all middle and high schoolers have devices, and most kept them through the summer months following spring distance learning. But not all elementary schoolers have these devices yet, so schools are working to address that, getting the technology quickly so every student is one-to-one with devices.

The district is stepping up bandwidth and access points to make accessing programs easier for their 200,000 students logging onto LaunchEd. The technology will allow teachers to see students at home and utilize webcams and document scanners to teach both virtually and in-person.

RELATED STORY: Parents Worry About Safety of Reopening Schools

The first nine days will be fully virtual, after that nearly two-thirds of the district will stay at home through LaunchEd while thousands of other students, including Martin’s five children, head back to class for in-person instruction.

She said it wasn’t an easy choice, but it was the right one for her family.

“When we all came home in March, and we still had to finish nine weeks of school, it was hard. And we used to homeschool. Like we’ve homeschooled, we’ve done Florida Virtual School, we’ve done everything over the years, and face-to-face just works best for my kids and for our family,” Martin said.

When it comes to in-person instruction, face masks will be required both on buses and in classrooms by both staff and students. Hand sanitizer stations will also be available inside classrooms, and whenever possible, students will be spread out in an attempt to social distance.

Martin said she believes the district will do its best to keep her kids safe when they come for classes August 21.

If the coronavirus pandemic would require schools to close down again, like we saw this spring, the district says they would switch students over to the LaunchEd model.

These first nine days will help to get students comfortable with the programs and systems in case they need to use them later on.