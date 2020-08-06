School districts aren't planning how to get students back into the classroom alone. Brighton Central Schools are in talks with an architectural firm to safely get as many students back to school as possible.

SWBR Architects, which was hired by Brighton five years ago to help improve classroom learning, is helping several districts across New York adapt to teaching in a pandemic.

The firm says it's important to get students back, and with certain steps like installing dividers, more students will be able to get into the classroom.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics talks no only about the physical health, but they talk about the mental and social welfare of students, and so it's our goal at SWBR to get as many kids as safely back as possible within the school district," said Joseph Kosiorek of SWBR Architects.

As districts continue to prepare for both in-person and online fall classes, as an announcement is expected by Governor Cuomo Friday on whether schools will even be allowed to let students back in the building.