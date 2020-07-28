ORLANDO, Fla. —Orange County Public Schools' Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins is breaking down the district’s decision to move up the school start date by nearly two weeks.

OCPS school start date is now August 10, with first 9 days online



Superintendent said students won't be penalized if they can't join during that period



This decision caught teachers and families off guard, with all students now in distance learning the first nine days of school during the coronavirus pandemic .

Jenkins said moving up the school start date to August 10 gives everyone the chance to prepare in case a class, school, or the entire district needs to shut down because of an outbreak.

Earlier this month, administrators decided to push the start date to August 21. But late Monday, the district abruptly changed course back to August 10, with 100% distance learning through the platform LaunchEd.

We asked Jenkins about concerns from parents and teachers who are worried they'll have to prepare for the school year nine days earlier than planned.

"For parents who feel inconvenienced in (those) nine days, I have to stress again, there is no penalty if a child does not enter during that nine-day period. Whenever the child enters is when we start tracking attendance, so I don't want anyone to be alarmed if they have significant concerns or issues around that nine-day period," Jenkins explained.

She said these back-to-school plans have always been fluid because of the unprecedented times we're in.

On August 21, students will split into one of the three options parents chose for their child, which includes face-to-face instruction.