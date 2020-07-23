STATEWIDE — A recent study conducted by the Florida Education Association reveals that most educators and parents in Florida do not have faith schools can safely reopen this fall.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the FEA, a federation of teachers and labor unions in the state of Florida, said it wanted to gauge educator and parent confidence in schools reopening as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

The FEA survey — which gathered data from July 16 to July 21 — had nearly 50,000 responses. Although the majority of respondents worked in education, about 5,000 of the respondents were parents who don’t work within the school system.

The survey found the 76 percent of educators surveyed said they did not have faith schools could safely reopen. It also found the 77 percent of parents prefer their child continue distance learning or a hybrid model as opposed to in-person classes.

Fewer than 10 percent of educators said they would choose to go back to work in-person, while 76 percent said they wanted either to continue distance learning exclusively, or opt for a hybrid model.

As for parents, 53 percent of them said they’re “not willing at all” to send their kids back to school this fall.

There were also 39 percent of educators who reported they are “more likely to retire or leave education earlier than planned.”

The FEA survey was conducted and released as school districts across the state try to iron out their reopening plans this fall.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran ordered all schools to offer in-person class options this fall as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on. But Gov. Ron DeSantis recently said he believes teachers should have the option to work remotely if they're not comfortable being in the classroom this fall.