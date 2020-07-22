ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association had a bargaining meeting with the Orange County Public Schools Wednesday.

Several topics were discussed. One item was teachers potentially missing a paycheck if they are not allowed to come back to work in the middle of August. Normally they would start at the end of July.

The CTA also would like to know of potential coronavirus outbreaks on campus and for the district to follow CDC guidelines, but they say the district is changing verbiage so that wouldn’t happen.

CTA President Wendy Doromal says, "Good luck," to @OCPSnews to finding enough teachers to work on campus this fall. She says students who don't make a decision on their back to school preference by Friday will be placed in on-campus face to face learning. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/TmiS1DnS93 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) July 22, 2020

CTA members also told Spectrum News 13 that the district reported that only 30% of students have made a decision on how they will attend school in the district. That decision is due Friday, and if they don’t choose one, then students will be placed into on-campus face-to-face learning -- another issue the CTA has a problem with.

“Good luck with that," said Orange County Classroom Teachers Association President Wendy Doromal. "We have so many teachers that have said, 'Look we want to go back to school, but we have compromised immune systems, we have kids at home, or parents at home we are taking care of that we can’t risk spreading the disease to them.”

Per Orange County CTA, they want @OCPSNews to inform them of #coronavirus outbreaks on campuses, and follow CDC guidelines for cleaning. CTA President Wendy Doromal says the district won’t provide certain assurances in writing. @MyNews13 #N13Covid19 pic.twitter.com/klfmJ1ltPM — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) July 22, 2020

Spectrum News 13 asked the school district for comment but was told it don’t comment on ongoing negotiations.