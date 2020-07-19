BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Gearing to go back to school is stressful for parents with kids who are too young to understand why things are going to be different.

One Brevard School is making social distancing possible while allowing students to enjoy the outdoors.

As Suntree Elementary kindergarten Teacher Marta Griffith explains, her idea of having outdoor learning classrooms was put in the back burner many years ago due to budget cuts until the pandemic brought the idea back on the table.

“Ten years ago when we were doing our leaning garden, the instructional area was a pat of the plan. But this summer we had one family that agreed to sponsor our first outdoor classroom,” Griffith explains.

With the approval of Brevard Public Schools and thanks to Tessa Cleveland, whose two daughters attend the school, the first outdoor classroom was built. But it didn't come cheap - it was a $3,500 investment.

“With the stress of coming back to school with all the unknowns and the mask wearing, social distancing, this is an open free space for the kids to come and relieve stress,” Cleveland explains.

Each classroom can sit on average about 16 students. With four out of five classrooms completed, they are running out of time to get everything done before the start of the school year.

Because each school has to fundraise on its own, it really does take a village to have raised enough to complete four classrooms. But the last one is in need of funding.

“Any amount is beneficial, even if it's $25 or $15, and if you don't have the money, which we know these are uncertain times and people are experiencing hardships and can't afford to give, just repost,” Cleveland adds.

Whether or not parents will send their kids to school this year, Aran Hissam is planning on sending her child to school and says these outdoor classrooms are hurricane proof and last at least a decade. She's been helping with the fundraising efforts and some of the heavy lifting too.

“We all need to use our own personal circumstances and decide what's best for our family and this environment that we are creating for children is an alternative learning environment,” Hissam points out.

All donations are tax deductible because Suntree Elementary School PTO is registered as a 501 c3.

If you'd like to donate, just click here.