OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Many teen mothers face a tough choice with deciding how they want to return to school during the coronavirus pandemic .

What You Need To Know Alexa Thomas says she trusts school, daycare facility safety processes



UCF RESTORES official says teen moms need to connect with other peers



Coverage on school reopening plans

Alexa Thomas, 18, is a Zenith Accelerated Learning student and said she will attend school in person starting in August.

Osceola County Public Schools’ district reopening plan contains three choices: virtual learning only, starting online and then returning to a classroom, or only in-person learning.

Thomas said the latter was the only choice for her.

“I need my own routine. In the morning, I got to get ready, I get on the bus, and lately this past month or two it’s been really hard,” she said. “Knowing I have to wear a mask is no problem.”

She said she is confident the school will keep her safe in the classroom and her daughter safe at the school’s daycare facilities.

“I know she’ll be perfectly safe, because before they were on top of everything,” Thomas said.

But she conceded that she doesn’t know what coronavirus guidelines are for daycare.

Dr. Deborah Beidel, a psychologist and UCF Restores executive director, said isolation could compound the stress of being a teen mother.

“Teenagers get a lot out of social relationships, about being part of a group, around having a lot of friends around them,” Beidel said. “Reaching out and being able to connect with other people and stay close to family is critically important.”