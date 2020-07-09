DELAND, Fla. — Thursday marked the first day of graduation ceremonies for Volusia County high school seniors.

It's a day many weren't sure would come after much debate over how the ceremonies should proceed given the global pandemic .

Savannah Lovenbury, graduating from Deland High School in the second ceremony of the day at the Ocean Center, said she was thrilled to be there after an abrupt end to the school year.

“The whole (coronavirus) thing, it’s kind of weird. It’s like you’ve got to wear masks to graduate, but at least we get to graduate. I’ve seen videos of people on like computer screens doing zoom calls graduating, so I am just happy to be graduating,” Lovenbury said.

All graduates had their temperatures checked and were required to wear masks. During the ceremony each student was socially distanced from another.

Every graduate was only allowed to have two guests present so they could maintain social distancing in the upper levels of the auditorium as well, which disappointed some.

“I’m a little sad that they kept it at the Ocean Center and didn’t move it outdoors so more family could show up, and make it a little bit more traditional for them instead of just having, like… she can’t even have her little sister here with her today, so that was heartbreaking. But we are happy we are here.” said Crystal Lovenbury, mother of graduating senior Savannah.

Volusia County Schools graduations continue on Friday and Saturday.

The Ocean Center is cleaned and sanitized between every high school's ceremony.