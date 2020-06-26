SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County School District is doing something they’ve never had to do before — plan a curriculum during a pandemic .

What You Need To Know Seminole County Public Schools discussing back-to-school plans





Superintendent ready to return, others not sure it's the right time



Get more Seminole County coverage

“At this point, I feel responsible for starting school on August 10,” said Dr. Walt Griffin, superintendent for Seminole County Public Schools.

Griffin and the school board members heard from a back-to-school task force. They outlined recommendations for how to get students, faculty and staff back to school safely.

But some district teachers are speaking up, saying now is not the right time to go back to the classroom.

Connie Brittain has been a teacher with the district for 20 years and is set to teach 11th and 12th grade this year.

“It’s not worth the risk,” Brittain said.

She worries about being in the classroom. She’s in the high-risk age range and has underlying health issues.

“It almost seems to me that it would be safer, until we get closer to a vaccine, if we did virtual at least for a semester,” Brittain said.

To get opinions from the parents, the district sent out a survey asking how they feel about possible safety measures, like should students wear a face covering.

For parents with elementary school students nearly half said no, just over 30 percent said yes.

No matter the safety measure, Connie would prefer to continue teaching protected behind a computer screen.

“We have to learn to adapt better technologically to be safe until the can get a vaccine, until the scientists are telling us, ‘You know what, you can go ahead and do this,” Brittain said.

Griffin expects to finalize a back-to-school plan by mid-July.

The school year begins on August 10.