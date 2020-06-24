OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It's the third time the Osceola School District has tweaked graduation plans, but this time, big ceremonies will be officially canceled.

While Amanda Gutierrez is disappointed her graduation won’t be at the Silver Spurs Arena, she is looking forward to the ceremony being put together by Liberty High School on a much smaller scale.

Liberty High Principal Misty Cruz said students will be divided into small groups and only be allowed four relatives each.

“Although it’s not the traditional way to celebrate, it’s important for me to have that moment with each one of our students,” she said. “And good luck as you move forward.”

“I worked so hard to get so little. But I rather have myself be healthy and the world get better,” Gutierrez added.

Each school is handling its graduation ceremonies differently. Students are urged to check their school’s website for details.