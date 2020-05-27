WINTER PARK, Fla. — College professors are hard at work this summer preparing for a fall semester, which could be even more challenging to plan than the past spring semester.

What You Need To Know Rollins professors preparing for any scenario this coming fall semester





Some students expected to continue virtual classes

Professors know students will be coming back to class, but they don't know just what that will look like or how their lesson plans will end up taking shape.

Some students are coming back in the fall, while others in the same class might be tuning in virtually, so Rollins College faculty members are preparing for anything and everything.

Teachers are the ones now raising their hands with questions and scratching their heads for answers.

“What’s the appropriate class size for social distancing? What’s the range of technologies that can support the kinds of pedagogues that we offer at Rollins?” said Nancy Chick.

Chick, the director of the Endeavor Foundation Center for Faculty Development at Rollins, is helping professors and faculty work through questions like those.

She says there's one advantage though.

“Now that they’ve tasted the remote environment, they know some of the barriers and challenges," Chick said.

Art Professor Rachel Simmons knows those well. With such a hands-on field, it was tough to make the switch from in-person to virtual teaching.

Some things, like her journal class, came naturally.

“A lot of what they were able to do in the journal is just express how they were feeling when they were isolated, having to leave campus suddenly," said Simmons.

Other lessons were more challenging to change.

​Simmons demonstrated how she used online presentations for her lesson plans, making good use of screen sharing. Her projects called for materials students either already have at home, or could easily get at the grocery store.

She says in the end, her virtual canvas created a stronger foundation than she expected.

“I think for the students, being able to make this work and express themselves during a time of high anxiety and high uncertainty is actually such a benefit for them," said Simmons.

Simmons won't be teaching until next spring. She knows even then, she'll have to sculpt a syllabus and class format different from anything she's ever done.

Here's an idea of how Rollins professors will keep social distancing in classrooms: Professors might split a class in half, so half the class comes during one period, and the other comes in during the next.

And of course there will still be students who need to stay virtual for various reasons.

Professors will allow those students to be Facetimed in the class and paired with another student, so they can still get the same experience virtually.