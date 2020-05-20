BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — New information shows distance learning has taken a toll on some families on the Space Coast, according to information from a new survey by Brevard Public Schools.

What You Need To Know BPS survey reveals many families struggling with distance learning



School district using information to help plan for fall



Get complete coronavirus coverage

School leaders are looking to use this input as they make plans for the fall.

Brevard County dad Shawn Frey says baseball practice starting back up has been great for his son, who because of distance learning hasn't seen his friends for some time.

“Kids are getting out, getting to do stuff, and getting back to seeing some of their friends they haven’t seen in a long time,” Frey said.

Public school students across the state have done distance learning in their home since March. But Frey says without the face-to-face interaction with teachers, it’s been tough for his kids.

“We have two daughters with special needs and they struggle, and so they’re not really learning anything; me and their mom are helping them, but they’re not really grasping it,” Frey said.

Brevard Public Schools sent out a survey to parents on May 5 to gauge how distance learning has been for them.

Assistant superintendent Matt Reed says more than 11,000 parents responded.

“It was pretty clear that the sudden switch to distance learning has been hard for parents,” Reed said.

Forty percent of parents said it was hard at first, but they’re used to it now. But more than a third (35%) still say it’s hard to manage.

The big question on the survey asks is whether distance learning should continue later into next school year.

“Right now there’s no consensus among parents about the right time to reopen schools,” Reed said.

The answers parents gave to that question were almost evenly split three ways, with a slight majority saying they’re "unsure" and it’s "too soon to tell."

Despite the challenges with distance learning, Reed says it seems many parents are still worried about the risk for infection if they send their kids back.

He says the district is taking that into account, preparing possible options for continued distance learning for concerned families.

While Frey says he doesn’t have a problem sending his kids back to school, he thinks parents should have options.

“If they feel comfortable then send their kids to school; if not, let your kids stay home and do online courses,” Frey said.

The district says it is looking at offering distance learning as an option moving forward.

Another question found that 69% of parents surveyed said they’d lost a job or a significant portion of their income. So Reed says that will factor in to how many meals and other free services they provide to students and their families in the coming school year.