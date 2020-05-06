NATIONWIDE — Scholarship money and career development are ahead for 20 college students across the country.

Program will award 20 rising college juniors

Charter communications just announced plans for a new program.

It will award 20 rising college juniors $20,000 in scholarships and a program to help the students finish with strong mentors and job opportunities.

The program called Spectrum Scholars is accepting applications now.

Students need to apply through one of the company's non-profit partners. That information can be found here .