ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday begins the first round of interviews for seven candidates vying to become the University of Central Florida's next president.

Whoever gets the position will have the delicate dance of working through a couple scandals.

The candidates started going through interviews at 8 a.m. and these applicants range from university presidents, to professors, to vice chancellors.

None of the candidates are from the state of Florida and they will each get one hour with the search committee conducting those interviews.

The search for a new president comes on the heels of some controversy, such as an investigation into the school's misuse of funds to build the $38 million Trevor Colbourn Hall in 2014 .

Former President Dale Whittaker was not president at the time when the hall was being built, but he was made UCF provost in fall 2014 and was promoted to executive vice president in 2015.

However, in September 2018, he admitted that UCF misspent millions more than the $38 million on Trevor Colbourn Hall. Whittaker said he did not know the money was misappropriated.

He fired four administrators in the wake of an investigation into inappropriate spending by the university. Then Whittaker resigned in February of 2019 .

And just this past January , the university fired two professors, Daniel Barber and Lauren Reinerman-Jones, and the head of Institute for Simulation and Training Dr. Randy Shumaker after it stated an investigation showed they helped a student get their doctoral degree in exchange for grant funding.

As for president search, Thad Seymour Jr. continues to hold down the fort as interim president as the search committee recommends candidates to the Board of Trustees.

Interviews will be held at the Key West Ballroom of the Student Union.