TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state Department of Education announced Friday that Common Core has been officially removed from Florida classrooms.

"Florida has officially eliminated Common Core. I truly think this is a great next step for students, teachers, and parents,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Officials said it will be replaced by B.E.S.T. - Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking - for English, language arts and math.

DeSantis revealed the B.E.S.T. plan in late January.

"Florida will be the first state in the nation with an ELA booklist that spans grades K-12, the first state in the nation with a civics booklist embedded in its ELA standards, and a state that has dropped the crazy math," said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. "Florida has completely removed ourselves from the confines of Common Core.”

Officials want to align testing with the SAT and ACT.

The current 9th grade statewide test will be phased out by the 2021-2022 school year.

There’s also a new requirement for high school students to take Financial Literacy, in order to balance a check book.

The English Language materials adoption will begin by April of this year.

The math transition will happen in April of 2021.

The plan is to finish replacing Common Core in about three years by the 2022-2023 school year.