By Rachael Krause

Reporter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On the eve of the 2020 legislative session, thousands of teachers from your children's schools will spend the day rallying in the state capitol.

Teachers will push for funding increases for students, schools

Wants lawmakers to address teacher shortage

Outside Howard Middle School in Orlando is where teachers gathered for a ride up in yellow school buses to Tallahassee. They are ready to march on the state capitol as they join thousands of other teachers from around the state.

The first few teachers have started to arrive at Howard Middle School, they’re a part of the group from Orlando headed to the state capitol today for the #RallyinTally today @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ccWgLUvYqP — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) January 13, 2020

The teachers will be fighting for improvements to funding for schools and its students and demanding that something be done to address the teacher shortage in the state and fill vacancies putting a strain on educators and class sizes.

Buses are filling up quick! A lot of smiling faces this Monday morning, teachers here are ready to make lawmakers listen as they head to #RallyinTally @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/0pSVn5lKns — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) January 13, 2020

And with the starting salary for educators at just under $40,000 in some districts, many teachers are calling on lawmakers for an increase to teacher pay.

Teachers say it’s low pay on many minds as they get ready to march on the state capitol. But - addressing standardized testing and increasing funding for schools also important for the Orange County educators here @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/APuclN0Roq — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) January 13, 2020

Florida already ranks among the lowest in the U.S. for starting salaries. Teacher Anne Leatherbarrow says she has seen first-hand how needed those pay increases are.

"My daughter started teaching, I was so proud of her when she got her degree and in a classroom. And five years in, she needed more money so she quit. That really bothered me. And I'm here for all those other young teachers that need better pay," said the Apopka Middle school teacher.

And to be clear, this is part of a rally — not a strike, which is illegal under Florida law.

That difference is causing issue for some teachers in Polk County Schools when they got a letter from the district forwarded from the Department of Education saying they could be fired for attending that rally.

Polk County Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd clarified to say it was not a threat and that she supports those teachers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a pay increase for new teachers and a bonus for veteran educators.

Critics argue it does not do enough for longtime teachers.