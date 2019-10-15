DELAND, Fla. — For months, Volusia County Public Schools has put on an exhaustive search for a new superintendent and they will share the finalists on Tuesday.

At the end of May, the school board voted 3-2 to oust the current superintendent Tom Russell, after some blamed him for a lack of communication about a Department of Justice investigation.

The district's attorney shared that the DOJ investigation centered on a complaint that the district denied students with disabilities equal educational opportunities.

Board members alleged that they learned about the investigation from a teacher, not the superintendent, who said he respected the board's decision while defending his accomplishments.

"It was said last meeting I was ineffective leader. This is what I have done," he said, holding up a paper.

In September, the district hosted a series of community forums, asking attendees what qualities, skills and experience they wanted in their next superintendent. They soon got nearly 40 applicants.

"I think it's time now that we move forward and do the research that we never did and find a qualified experienced candidate," said parent Joanna Cany-Olivari.

After revealing the finalists on Tuesday, the board will meet several more times in order to select a new superintendent on November 12, 2019.

That person will begin his or her tenure in January.​