LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County School Board has tentatively approved the use of medical marijuana on school property for qualified students.

Superintendent says there is no student Lake County who has prescribed medical marijuana

Diane Kornegay lays out the rules for the use

The school board will have a final vote in November

It is an issue schools around the state are dealing with, about whether medical marijuana can be administered to certain students on campus. It is a conversation happening at all school districts including Lake County.

"Whatever has been prescribed, the guardian is responsible for coming on campus, giving the medication to child and would leave the prescribed medication with them," said Superintendent Diane Kornegay.

This policy discussion comes as a memo was sent last week by Florida Department of Education, reminding schools they need to have a plan in place before the end of the year for any students who qualify for medical marijuana, which is tied to the legalization of medical marijuana in the state.

Kornegay said she is not aware of any student in the district being prescribed at this time.

Monday was the first reading; there will be a final vote next month.