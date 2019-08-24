ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of Rollins College freshmen were getting their hands dirty on Saturday.
They are doing community service across the Orlando area as part of orientation.
Students spent the day pulling weeds and re-harvesting plant beds, over at the Emmanuel Fellowship and Worship Center on Kaley Avenue in Orlando.
"I just have always had a passion of giving back to the community. I feel like we’re here to serve others and to do things to help other people rather than just ourselves. So it’s kind of a big deal for me," explained freshman Elise Wendelburg.
More than 650 freshmen, as well as some upperclassmen, were pitching in, volunteering at 25 community partner locations.