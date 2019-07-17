ORLANDO, Fla. — Morgan & Morgan is filing a class-action lawsuit against the Florida Department of Education over teacher bonus pay.

Attorneys with the law firm say teachers across the state received bonuses from the Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program that were lower than promised because of employer taxes and other payroll expenses.

The law firm says millions of dollars have been taken away from more than 100,000 teachers who qualify for bonus pay.

"Teachers in the state of Florida are routinely underpaid, 46th in salaries, $12,000 below the national average. So teacher pay is very important; teachers should be paid more," said Ryan Morgan of the law firm.

The law firm stated it is hopeful the Department of Education will agree to pay back what is owed teachers.

The Florida Department of Education issued a comment regarding the lawsuit.

"As a general practice, we do not comment on pending litigation," Cheryl Etters, deputy director of communications for the department, wrote to Spectrum News in an email on Wednesday morning.

