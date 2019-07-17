TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Starting this year, public school districts in Florida will have to make sure they are teaching middle and high schoolers about mental health.

Minimum of 5 hours of mental health instruction required for grades 6-12

School districts can create their own programs

Instruction has to include signs and symptoms, resource info

The Florida Board of Education voted Wednesday that every public school must offer a minimum of five hours of mental health instruction to students in grades 6 through 12.

That instruction has to include:

Awareness of signs and symptoms

Process for getting or seeking help for themselves or others

Awareness of resources

What to do or say to peers struggling with mental health disorders

Each school district will be able to create its own program to meet those requirements, and figure out how to fold that instruction into the school year.

The mandate is part of a push by the DeSantis administration to address mental health in Florida.

The Florida Dept. of Education says mental and emotional health has been part of required instruction in schools for decades, but this is the first time the school districts needed a minimum amount of instructional time, and verify that it was happening.

In May, first lady Casey DeSantis announced a mental health and substance abuse campaign called Hope for Healing Florida, which is supposed to produce and distribute resource materials in partnership with private entities.

A website for Hope For Healing Florida is up, with hotline numbers, a treatment locator and information about apps.

Resource guides and more in-depth information on behavioral health are listed under "coming soon."