ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Public School Board decided to go against a Florida Senate bill that would give teachers the ability to carry guns on campus.

School board says it would create safety risk

Board members want only police to carry guns on campus

RELATED: Orange County School Board to Vote Against Arming Teachers

The vote makes it so Orange County schools will also be exempt from future bills aiming to arm teachers.

Board members said they want trained police officers to be carry guns on campus and no one else.

On Tuesday night, the eight-member board voted unanimously to approve a measure to strike down any and all legislation that has intentions to arm teachers, including Senate Bill 7030 recently approved by the Florida Senate education committee .

The effort to arm teachers started after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland that left 17 dead.

It led to the creation of a school-guardian program, which allowed some employees but not classroom teachers, to carry guns on school property.

Senate Bill 7030 the school board voted against is designed to change the current guardian program to allow teachers to join the list of people who can carry guns on campus.

Members of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association say while some teachers would like to participate, the majority do not like the idea.

"I would never teach in a school where a teacher had possession of a gun during the day. I don't even think guns should be allowed in the parking lot. I don't think guns should be allowed on campus, except for trained law enforcement individuals," said Wendy Doromal, the president of the association.

The guardian program has been picked up by 25 of Florida's 67 school districts, including Lake County.

The school board argued that arming teachers would create a safety risk in the classroom that otherwise would not be present.

The board also said arming teachers could "complicate law enforcement's response" during an "active shooter" event.