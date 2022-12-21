CINCINNATI — More than a thousand new jobs will soon open up in one southwest Ohio city. And it’s all thanks to the expansion of Medpace, a clinical contract research organization.

What You Need To Know

On Wednesday, Medpace announced its new expansion project



The organization is investing $150 million to expanding offices across the city



This expansion will bring in 1,500 new high-paying jobs to Cincinnati



The positions will be for people with and without experience

A press conference was held Wednesday at Medpace to announce their expansion project. It will include 1,500 new jobs with a payroll of $90 million over six years.

“It’s really going to help boost the life sciences economy which is one of our state’s priorities and it’s really a hopeful announcement in the season of hope,” said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Husted has been instrumental in helping with the project. He said this development will attract more people to the area.

“It allows and encourages people to move here from all around the world,” he said. “So a graduate from a university on the east coast or the west coast sees Ohio now and sees we’re doing big things here, the living is great, the cost of doing business is great.”

Medpace CEO August Troendle said these high-paying biotech jobs will be available for people who are highly skilled and even for those with little to no experience.

“A lot of the employees that we hire are new to the industry, new to a job, so it’s really areas where we’re going to provide a lot of training and mentorship and support,” said Troendle.

Medpace is investing $150 million to expand their operations and offices across Cincinnati. Construction is expected to begin in 2023.

“It’s going to take some time,” he said. “We’re in the development stage but hopefully we break ground in the next year or so.”

For more information about how you can apply click here.