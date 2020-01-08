SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico is still feeling aftershocks following Tuesday's 6.4-magnutide earthquake that rattled the U.S. territory.

A map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the seismic activity that is still rocking the area. The more than two dozen aftershocks range from 2.5 to 5.8.

Tuesday's 6.4 quake was one of the strongest to hit the island in more than 100 years. A 7.3 earthquake struck Puerto Rico in 1918 that left 116 people killed, according to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network.

However, Tuesday's quake resulted in nearly 300,000 people left without water. Power outages are happening across the southern part of the island.

In Florida on Wednesday morning, JetBlue has canceled all flights into Ponce.

Spectrum News anchor and reporter Ybeth Bruzual is heading to the Island right now.

Meantime, Florida's U.S. senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are calling for the Trump administration to help the island.

They are requesting a disaster declaration, which would provide federal resources to help the recovery process.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also monitoring new developments.

"FEMA has already sent 2,500 people to the area ready for assistance. I think that is the focal point. They have a lot of corporate knowledge of that. We'll be ready if they ask us to do anything but I don't anticipate that because they’ve been through this so many times," he said.

DeSantis says he is still in the "wait and see" mode as crews assess the damage.