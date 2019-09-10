ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth is sending four doctors, an architect and a construction project manager to Freeport, Grand Bahamas, to assess the island's hospitals and determine how they can help rebuild. They are flying on an Air Unlimited plane from Sanford.

1. It is the second time AdventHealth sent doctors to the islands. The first time they were sent to Abaco on Sunday, September 8.

2. Dr. Aldric Simmonds, AdventHealth chief medical officer, said most of the traumatic injuries have been medivac out of Abaco and the Grand Bahamas, but there is a lot of work that still needs to be done.



"What you're starting to see is a lot of puncture injuries and a lot of debris and nails that are extruded and people are penetrating their limbs with that," Simmonds said. "You're also starting to see a lot of cellulitis and infection and you're starting to see a lot of exacerbation of a chronic conditions that will normally be well controlled."

3. Simmonds' future medical concerns include infectious disease from water, food and air contamination.

4. Simmonds said he is concerned medical physicians in Nassau will become overwhelmed by the number of people leaving Abaco and Grand Bahamas islands, headed to Nassau. He said AdventHealth would be ready to help if it happens.