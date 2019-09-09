ORLANDO, Fla. — The rush to help Bahamians decimated by Hurricane Dorian continues as a Central Florida nonprofit looks to make another relief flight mission.

Giving 4 Hope will be flying donations to the Bahamas

People can donate goods, supplies to Orlando Executive Air Port

Organizers plan to fly out once again from the Orlando Executive Airport on Monday.

Giving 4 Hope organizers are making their second flight mission out of the airport and bring a thousand pounds of donations with them.

The nonprofit's motto is, "Recovery is not a sprints, it is a marathon," so organizers say they are in it for the long haul.

A video of the nonprofit's organizers first mission to the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian was created.

They brought along with them much-needed supplies, which include food, water, diapers, cleaning supplies and much more.

They were able to fly into Treasure Cay, a piece of land connected to Great Abaco Island, which was devastated by Dorian.

After their first mission, organizers say they know what is needed most are HAZMAT suits, generators and especially blue tarps. The blue tarps are something Capt. Larry Munro says reminds him of other relief missions.

"Still to this day, years later, your visual you get out of it is blue tarp. We've seen them in Orlando, South Florida, Miami, is blue tarps," Munro said.

These relief missions are extra special for Munro because he is a fifth generation Bahamian. He says he felt hopeless watching Dorian destroy his islands but now he is back to rebuild.

Monday morning, they will be flying out to Treasure Cay with at least a thousand pounds of goods.

You can still come out and drop off donations here at 83 Nilson Way in Orlando.