BAHAMAS — Many have seen the devastation Hurricane Dorian left behind in the Bahamas.

On Friday, it is expected that many will hear from local coast guard members who experienced the destruction firsthand.

The U.S. Coast Guard says from the time Dorian began, its crews rescued 201 people in the Bahamas.

The U.S. Coast Guard posted videos and photos on its Facebook page that show members getting people with medical issues into helicopters and off the island.

In the photos, crews from Clearwater and Miami were evacuating displaced adults and children from Marsh Harbour to Nassau.

In that Facebook video, one coast guard member described what he encountered on the ground.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Seven MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and four MH-65 dolphin helicopters continue to conduct search and rescue missions, as well as well as area assessments and logistical support.