CENTRAL FLORIDA — Here are the latest updates on Dorian-related news.

1:15 p.m., Monday, September 02, 2019:

Ride sharing services Uber and Lyft are offering credits toward rides to and from state-approved evacuation shelters. Both services are using the promo code DORIANRELIEF. Check Uber's website or Lyft's website for more details.

1:05 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019:

Due to Hurricane Dorian, garbage, recycling, large items and yard waste will not be collected for residents of unincorporated Orange County on Wednesday, September 4. This will be the third day of no service including Monday, September 2, and Tuesday, September 3.

Curbside Collection for Unincorporated Orange County Delayed Additional Day

Landfill, Transfer Station Closed Beginning Tuesday

12:38 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019:

Flagler County has ordered the evacuations of nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes for zones A, B and F, plus those in areas that are prone to flooding.

Those residents in the areas mentioned, including low-lying areas and mobile homes, should evacuate at the county's order, officials stated.

A curfew for those evacuation zones will go into effect on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and it will last until officials have given the all clear.

"There are shelters that will be available as soon as the order is issued at noon. Bunnell Elementary, located at 305 N. Palmetto, will open at noon Monday, Sept. 2 for the general population and pets. Rymfire Elementary, located at 1425 Rymfire Drive, is open for those with special medical needs who live in zones A, B, F, flood prone areas, and mobile homes, or require electricity for medical needs regardless of zone," the county stated.

In addition, the City of Palm Coast wants residents to reduce their water consumption as much as possible so the waste sewer system is not operating at full capacity in case the treatment plant is without elelectricity

"It is especially important for residents with PEP tanks (Pretreatment Effluent Pumping System) to drastically decrease water usage if they lose electricity. PEP tanks will not empty into the wastewater system if there is no power. If the tank fills to capacity, there is a risk it could back up into your home," officials warned.

12:31 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019:

As Hurricane Dorian has battered on the Bahamas, Disney Cruise released a statement that its crews would be staying on Castaway Cay during the storm.

"Some of our Crew remained on the island and their care and safety is our highest priority," Disney said in a statement on Monday, adding that people have returned to their living quarters after spending a few hours in a storm shelter on Sunday.

12 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019:

People in and around Flagler Beach are facing potential flooding. Many of them have experienced it before.

Beverly Beach was very quiet early Monday afternoon, aside from people doing some last-minute storm preps.

In a seaside retirement community, many of the residents are well into their 90s. The community’s president said got some of the older residents out and took them to shelters, but there were still some who decided to stay.

Tim Arnold, who lives at Surfside Estates, says he’s lived there through three big storms and he isn’t leaving.

"When you live a certain number of years, you just realize this is just for me. But whatever God gives in your life, He can take you out of it," Arnold said. "So while we’re not going to sit here, obviously, if there’s a change in the weather report, I think we’re OK for today."

The intracostal also backs right up to the retirement community, so residents are facing flooding from both directions.

10 a.m., Monday, September 02, 2019:

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for beachside Brevard County, and for one particularly vulnerable area, people are heeding the warning.

It's the Melbourne Beach Mobile Home Park, where many of the RVs and campers are normally lined up right near the ocean.

Part-time residents made the call to evacuate and take their campers with them.

As the churning surf grows stronger, busy oceanside State Road A1A has the potential for massive flooding.

Trent Sorrell said his family owns more than 50 lots on beachside. They've been spending the last few days securing their properties and making sure residents are getting out before the storm.

This part of south Melbourne Beach is narrow, wedged right between the ocean and the Indian River.

